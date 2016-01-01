See All Family Doctors in Monroe, MI
Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
6 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lai Kwok, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kwok works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe in Monroe, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe
    730 N Macomb St Ste 228, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 430-3155
  2. 2
    Sidney J Smith MD
    1086 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 244-5380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    About Dr. Lai Kwok, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407380884
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health Lakeland
    Medical Education
    • Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwok accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwok works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kwok’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

