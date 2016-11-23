Overview of Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD

Dr. Laila Hirjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Hirjee works at Laila N Hirjee MD PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.