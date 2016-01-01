Dr. Lakshmy Ayyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmy Ayyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lakshmy Ayyar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Missions Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4216Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 394-1402Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3994
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi
- 1396991170
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University at Buffalo School of Medicine - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo School of Medicine - State University of New York
- Mahatma Gandhi Missions Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
