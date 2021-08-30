Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedocs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Avon, OH.
Dr. Bedocs works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners Inc36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 937-4951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedocs?
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Bedocs. She listens, she does not rush through your visit with her. She is very expert in her exams and diagnosis and found lichen planus of my scalp that I had been suffering with for many years and had gone to four other dermatologist over the years who were of no help. I have also had basil cell moles removed and Dr. Paul Bedocks has performed mohes treatment on other cancerous moles. There are no long waiting times, the office is run very efficiently the nurses are very friendly and courteous. If you need a good dermatologist these are the ones to go to
About Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1952483828
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedocs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedocs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedocs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedocs works at
Dr. Bedocs has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedocs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedocs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedocs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedocs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedocs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.