Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Avon, OH.



Dr. Bedocs works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.