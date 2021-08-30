See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Avon, OH
Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO

Pediatric Dermatology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Avon, OH. 

Dr. Bedocs works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dermatology Partners Inc
    36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 937-4951
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2021
    I can not say enough good things about Dr. Bedocs. She listens, she does not rush through your visit with her. She is very expert in her exams and diagnosis and found lichen planus of my scalp that I had been suffering with for many years and had gone to four other dermatologist over the years who were of no help. I have also had basil cell moles removed and Dr. Paul Bedocks has performed mohes treatment on other cancerous moles. There are no long waiting times, the office is run very efficiently the nurses are very friendly and courteous. If you need a good dermatologist these are the ones to go to
    jerry turner — Aug 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952483828
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laleh Bedocs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedocs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedocs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedocs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedocs works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bedocs’s profile.

    Dr. Bedocs has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedocs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedocs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedocs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedocs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedocs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

