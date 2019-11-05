Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD
Overview of Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD
Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with Kosair Children'S Hospital
Dr. Rezaei works at
Dr. Rezaei's Office Locations
Complete Pediatrics and Specialty Care1425 State St Ste 100, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rezaei?
I have two sons one 4.5 and 2.5 and it doesn't matter if I see Dr. Rezaei or one of the two nurse practitioners. They always have a great caring atmosphere and only want to give the best care to my boys. I highly recommend taking your children there.
About Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Persian
- 1356337372
Education & Certifications
- Kosair Children'S Hospital
- Kosair Children'S Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezaei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rezaei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rezaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezaei works at
Dr. Rezaei speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezaei.
