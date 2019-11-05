See All Pediatricians in New Albany, IN
Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD

Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with Kosair Children'S Hospital

Dr. Rezaei works at Complete Pediatrics and Specialty Care in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rezaei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Pediatrics and Specialty Care
    1425 State St Ste 100, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 05, 2019
I have two sons one 4.5 and 2.5 and it doesn't matter if I see Dr. Rezaei or one of the two nurse practitioners. They always have a great caring atmosphere and only want to give the best care to my boys. I highly recommend taking your children there.
— Nov 05, 2019
Photo: Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD
About Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
NPI Number
  • 1356337372
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kosair Children'S Hospital
Internship
  • Kosair Children'S Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laleh Rezaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rezaei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rezaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rezaei works at Complete Pediatrics and Specialty Care in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rezaei’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezaei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

