Dr. Arellano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamberto Arellano, MD
Overview of Dr. Lamberto Arellano, MD
Dr. Lamberto Arellano, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Arellano works at
Dr. Arellano's Office Locations
Lamberto M Arellano, MD811 Monroe Ter, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 734-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lamberto Arellano, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1578566170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Arellano accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arellano has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arellano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arellano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arellano.
