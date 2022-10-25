See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Richmond Hts, MO
Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD

Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richmond Hts, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. El-Kholy works at SSM Health in Richmond Hts, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. El-Kholy's Office Locations

    SSM Health
    1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 206, Richmond Hts, MO 63117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. El-Kholy?

    Oct 25, 2022
    This is a true physician that LISTENS and TREATS the full body. She is my thyroid doctor and has been a life saver for me.
    Elizabeth Jane Marlow — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1124139845
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Hurley Medical Center
    • Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Kholy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Kholy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Kholy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Kholy works at SSM Health in Richmond Hts, MO. View the full address on Dr. El-Kholy’s profile.

    Dr. El-Kholy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Kholy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Kholy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Kholy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Kholy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Kholy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

