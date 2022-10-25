Overview of Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD

Dr. Lamice El-Kholy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richmond Hts, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. El-Kholy works at SSM Health in Richmond Hts, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.