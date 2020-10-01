Overview

Dr. Lamyen Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Methodist Richardson Family Medical Group in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.