Dr. Lan Hua, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lan Hua, MD

Dr. Lan Hua, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Hua works at Omni Hand Surgery in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Hand Surgery
    4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 160, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 377-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr. Hua and her staff were very friendly and helpful. Dr. Hua addressed my finger contracture in great detail. I asked about the poor condition of my fingernails and while this is not in her area of expertise, she offered advise that I found very helpful. I recommend this office highly.
    George Johnson — Jan 23, 2021
    Dr. Hua's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hua

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Lan Hua, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1245345701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Residency
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lan Hua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hua has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hua speaks Cantonese and Vietnamese.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

