Overview of Dr. Lance Mayor, MD

Dr. Lance Mayor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mayor works at Lance Mayor, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.