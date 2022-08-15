Dr. Lance Mayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Mayor, MD
Dr. Lance Mayor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Lance D Mayor MD2121 E Flamingo Rd Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 369-0004
Alpine Healthcare3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 438-5555Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lance is a very conscientious type of doctor. He is very careful in how he does things. And very thorough He makes visits a pleasure.
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023163011
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mayor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayor speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.