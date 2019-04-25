See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Lance Rettig, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.8 (8)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lance Rettig, MD

Dr. Lance Rettig, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Rettig works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rettig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200
  2. 2
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200
  3. 3
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    639 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Awesome Surgeon and great bedside manner!
    — Apr 25, 2019
    About Dr. Lance Rettig, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205889276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University School Of Med|Union Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rettig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rettig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rettig has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rettig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rettig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rettig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rettig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rettig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

