Overview of Dr. Lance Rettig, MD

Dr. Lance Rettig, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Rettig works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.