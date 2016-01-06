Dr. Lance Taniguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taniguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Taniguchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Taniguchi, MD
Dr. Lance Taniguchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Taniguchi works at
Dr. Taniguchi's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Physicians Group98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 301, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taniguchi?
My son loves Dr. Lance. He is friendly, thorough, and knowledgeable. There were a few times my son got pretty sick and Dr. Lance was reassuring and easy to get in touch with. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lance Taniguchi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1033207725
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taniguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taniguchi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taniguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taniguchi works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taniguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taniguchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taniguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taniguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.