Dr. Yeoman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Yeoman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Yeoman, DO is a Dermatologist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Yeoman works at
Locations
The Dermatology Office PC2711 W Kingshighway Ste 6, Paragould, AR 72450 Directions (870) 215-0622
- 2 1150 E Matthews Ave Ste 2C, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 604-4001
Dr. Yeoman's Dermatology1 Medical Dr Ste 602, Paragould, AR 72450 Directions (855) 669-2482
Dermatology Office225 Physicians Park # 203, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 686-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Yeoman, DO
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeoman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeoman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeoman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeoman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeoman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeoman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeoman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeoman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.