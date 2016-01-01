See All Dermatologists in Paragould, AR
Dr. Lance Yeoman, DO

Dermatology
2.3 (15)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Yeoman, DO is a Dermatologist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Yeoman works at The Dermatology Office PC in Paragould, AR with other offices in Jonesboro, AR and Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Office PC
    2711 W Kingshighway Ste 6, Paragould, AR 72450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 215-0622
  2. 2
    1150 E Matthews Ave Ste 2C, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 604-4001
  3. 3
    Dr. Yeoman's Dermatology
    1 Medical Dr Ste 602, Paragould, AR 72450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 669-2482
  4. 4
    Dermatology Office
    225 Physicians Park # 203, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 686-4750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Rash
Acne
Itchy Skin
Rash
Acne

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Lance Yeoman, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396722765
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeoman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeoman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeoman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeoman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeoman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeoman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeoman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeoman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

