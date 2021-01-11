Overview of Dr. Lane Moore, MD

Dr. Lane Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Surgical Associates of Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Anal Fissure and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.