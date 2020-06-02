Dr. Turkewitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanny Jay Turkewitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Lanny Jay Turkewitz, MD
Dr. Lanny Jay Turkewitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Turkewitz's Office Locations
Lourdes Neurology Clinic4811 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4978
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In addition to his brilliance, Dr. Turkewitz is one of the most genuine and compassionate neurologist around! He consistently remains abreast on the most up to date evidence-based medicine while incorporating patient-centered care. He always goes above and beyond in explaining complex diagnoses, risk verses benefits of treatment, alternatives, and prognoses. How many physicians are giving out their personal cell phone number these days? He's one and it speaks volumes on his accessability to his patients.
About Dr. Lanny Jay Turkewitz, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1871629931
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Turkewitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkewitz works at
Dr. Turkewitz has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turkewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turkewitz speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkewitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.