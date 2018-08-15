Overview of Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM

Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Hatala works at Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.