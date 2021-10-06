Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Alexander, MD
Dr. Larry Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Chi St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center4600 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 948-7068
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Houston Eye Associates5125 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 477-6929
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome so far
About Dr. Larry Alexander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Lsu Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Ophthalmology
