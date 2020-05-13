Overview of Dr. Larry Chin, MD

Dr. Larry Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. They completed their residency with St Elizabeths Medical Center



Dr. Chin works at St. Elizabeth's Health Care at Brighton Marine - Adult Medicine Dept in Brighton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.