Dr. Larry Cripe, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Cripe, MD
Dr. Larry Cripe, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cripe's Office Locations
IUSCC Hematology Clinic1030 W Michigan St Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cripe literally saved my life. He listens to me & is extremely compassionate. He has been treating me for my rare cancer for almost 2 years. God brought me to him. I'm SO grateful to have him for my oncologist. Stacey is his awesome assistant! She communicates well & responds to my needs.
About Dr. Larry Cripe, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225094741
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Rush Medical College
- Internal Medicine
