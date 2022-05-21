Dr. Larry Epstein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Epstein, DDS
Dr. Larry Epstein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dental Designs of Glen Burnie810 Landmark Dr Ste 124, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 498-4057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
If I could I would give better than 5 stars. Dr Epstein and staff deserve it. They have been taking care of our dental needs for many years and are always there to help. Professional disposition and quality care is what matters and they have demonstrated this.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
