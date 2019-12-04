Overview of Dr. Larry Landry, MD

Dr. Larry Landry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Landry works at Steward Medical Group - Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.