Dr. Larry Landry, MD

Urology
2.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Landry, MD

Dr. Larry Landry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Landry works at Steward Medical Group - Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landry's Office Locations

    Steward Medical Group - WMOB 104
    240 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 253-1992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Varicocele
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Gonorrhea Infections
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Priapism
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 04, 2019
    I liked Dr Landry. Ted Roeser
    — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Larry Landry, MD

    • Urology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134194608
    Education & Certifications

    • UMMC
    • John Sealy Hosp
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Landry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landry works at Steward Medical Group - Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Landry’s profile.

    Dr. Landry has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

