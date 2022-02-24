Dr. Larry Legum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Legum, MD
Dr. Larry Legum, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Larry L. Legum MD Ltd.113 Coastal Way, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9401
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I read the reviews about Dr. Legum which is why I selected him as my dermatologist. The reviews were excellent and they are true. He’s most knowledgeable and the nicest person! He always sees me on time and communicates clearly. He is also ver pleasant. Dr. Legum has helped me with eczema and other issues. He’s the best dermatologist I have ever had.
About Dr. Larry Legum, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Legum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.