Overview

Dr. Larry Legum, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Legum works at LEGUM LARRY L MD OFFICE in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.