Dr. Larry Lett, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Larry Lett, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Lett, MD
Dr. Larry Lett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.
Dr. Lett works at
Dr. Lett's Office Locations
Center for Emg & Neurology LLC2350 S Dixon Rd Ste 430, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 319-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Howard Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lett?
My experience was great! However I found out because of health reasons he is no longer practicing. Sad.
About Dr. Larry Lett, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457361115
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lett has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.
