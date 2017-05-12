Overview

Dr. Larry Linnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Linnell works at Mountainview Family Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.