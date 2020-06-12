See All Vascular Surgeons in Hixson, TN
Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Hixson, TN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD

Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Sprouse works at University Surgical Associates in Hixson, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sprouse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hixson Office
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 108, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    University Surgical Associates
    2108 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sprouse?

    Jun 12, 2020
    In 2019 I was in a serious accident and sustained a pseudo aneurysm in my Aorta. After evaluation in the ER, the attending doctor said I needed surgery first thing the next morning. At some point Dr. Sprouse saw my CT scan and decided we shouldn’t wait and I was rushed into surgery soon after. In my hopeful opinion, he saved my life. When I went back for my post op visit, I saw his female PA and was very disappointed. She was 45 minutes late arriving at the office, gave no explanation and was terse and disinterested. I asked about the ultrasound I just had, and she obviously had not even looked at my chart because she had to go out of the examine room to find the results. Stating, “ it looks fine”..she left me. So I did not choose to follow Dr. Sprouse to his new practice because I do not think she is capable or caring, despite my esteem for the doctor.
    Loretta Anne Green — Jun 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730173634
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • University of Tn College of Med - Chattanooga
    • University of Tn College of Med - Chattanooga
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
    • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
    • Parkridge Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.