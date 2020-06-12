Overview of Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD

Dr. Larry Sprouse, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Sprouse works at University Surgical Associates in Hixson, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.