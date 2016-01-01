Dr. Grant-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD
Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Grant-Brown works at
Dr. Grant-Brown's Office Locations
Eastside Medical Center1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-2564
Veeone Medical Group Professional Corporation1420 Rocky Ridge Dr Ste 300, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (866) 377-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Latai Grant-Brown, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679519573
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant-Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant-Brown.
