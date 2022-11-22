Overview

Dr. Latasha Henry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Ascension Providence in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.