Dr. Laura Barket, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Barket works at Maricopa Integrated Health System in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.