Critical Care Surgery
3.4 (5)
28 years of experience

Dr. Laura Borgos, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Borgos works at North Fullerton Surgery Center in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borgos' Office Locations

    North Fullerton Surgery Center
    37 N Fullerton Ave Ste 1, Montclair, NJ 07042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Mar 30, 2017
    I was a patient of Dr. Borgos years ago when she was with Geisinger Health System. At that time, she diagnosed me with a cyst in my breast. She provided excellent care for a minor problem. She followed up with me every six months for the next two years. At that point, she set me up on a regular schedule of yearly mammograms. Four years later, I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. Had it not been for her, I may not have been proactive with my mammograms. Dr. Borgos saved my life.
    Danielle J. in Mountain Top, PA — Mar 30, 2017
    About Dr. Laura Borgos, MD

    Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1407813249
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    U MD
    Residency
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    Med Coll of PA
    Undergraduate School
    University of North Carolina
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
