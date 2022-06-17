Dr. Duren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Duren, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Duren, MD
Dr. Laura Duren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Duren's Office Locations
- 1 740 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 763-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laura Duren is an outstanding doctor, who I refer to as “ Mission Control”. She has a the ability to analyze and manage input from a variety of specialists dealing with complex medical issues. She studies her patients’ charts and brings global knowledge to each visit. She always listens and never rushes. As a true bonus, she is kind, putting her patients at ease. Dr. Duren is certainly a 5 star doctor.
About Dr. Laura Duren, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689918831
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
