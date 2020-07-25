Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Ellis, MD
Dr. Laura Ellis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Asheville Vein Center Pllc30 Town Square Blvd Ste 218, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 684-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first physician review. I had horrible looking vericose veins. Dr. Ellis and Rebecca eliminated them and I am completely satisfied. The entire staff was professional, knowledgeable, efficient, and friendly. I have had four appointments and was never rushed. The office was clean and welcoming. My weight times were short. I highly recommend this provider for vericose vein elimination. New patient July 2020
About Dr. Laura Ellis, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649212523
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
