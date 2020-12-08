Overview

Dr. Laura Machado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Machado works at Sacramento Bariatric Medical Associates in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.