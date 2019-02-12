Overview

Dr. Laura Miller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.