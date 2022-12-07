Dr. Laura Novello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Novello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Novello, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Novello works at
Locations
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group180 Avenue At the Cmn # 7D, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 724-9786
2
Radiation Oncology at MMC300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (201) 597-9867Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always productive
About Dr. Laura Novello, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780976332
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Novello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Novello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novello works at
Dr. Novello has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Novello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novello.
