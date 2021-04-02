Overview of Dr. Laura Otter, MD

Dr. Laura Otter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Otter works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.