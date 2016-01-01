Dr. Laura Prolo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Prolo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Prolo, PHD
Dr. Laura Prolo, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA.
Dr. Prolo's Office Locations
Stanford Childrens Health730 Welch Rd Fl 2, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Laura Prolo, PHD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1831455781
