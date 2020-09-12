See All Psychiatrists in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Laura Schneider, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Roslyn, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Schneider, MD

Dr. Laura Schneider, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Schneider works at Laura Schneider MD in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laura Schneider MD
    1025 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-7607

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Laura Schneider, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013065119
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
Internship
  • New York University-Bellevue Medical Center|Nyu-Bellevue Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schneider works at Laura Schneider MD in Roslyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

