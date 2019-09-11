Overview

Dr. Laura Shaw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at University Hlth Sys Fam Medcn in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.