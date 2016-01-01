Dr. Laura Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Smith, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Smith, DO
Dr. Laura Smith, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Prevea Rice Lake Health Center1051 West Ave, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Directions (715) 719-0662
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Smith, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811977929
Education & Certifications
- Blank Children's Hospital
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Pediatrics
