Dr. Laura Theis, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Theis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Theis works at
Locations
Ridley Tree Cancer Center540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 879-0670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Central Coast Family Care Palisades Office821 E Chapel St Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 310-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theis is the finest doctor I have ever had. Her assistant is also excellent. Dr. Theis goes above and beyond in helping me manage my diabetes and other serious medical issues. She takes time to answer questions and come up with sensible solutions. She is kind, compassionate, and amazingly knowledgeable in diagnosing and treating problems. If I could give her and the other staff 10 stars I would.
About Dr. Laura Theis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417954017
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regl MC
- Pomona Vly Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Theis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.