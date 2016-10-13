Overview

Dr. Laura Theis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Theis works at Ridley Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.