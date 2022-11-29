Overview of Dr. Laurae Carpenetti, MD

Dr. Laurae Carpenetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Carpenetti works at MDVIP - Alpharetta, Georgia in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.