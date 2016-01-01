Overview of Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD

Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Hastings works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.