Dr. Lauren Borowski, MD
Dr. Lauren Borowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Miller Performing Arts Medicine P.c.355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Nyu Langone Hospitals301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (801) 581-8000
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Borowski was very thorough. She was also kind and generous with her time.
About Dr. Lauren Borowski, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1013353556
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Borowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borowski works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Borowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.