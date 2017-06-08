Dr. Lauren Burack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Burack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Burack, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Burack works at
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Mount Kisco Medical Group110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
- 3 672 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate intelligent doctor. I felt very at ease with her care. Friendly staff! No waiting. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Lauren Burack, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burack works at
Dr. Burack has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burack.
