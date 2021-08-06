See All Podiatric Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Lauren Eller, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lauren Eller, DPM

Dr. Lauren Eller, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. 

Dr. Eller works at Northwest Extremity Specialists in Portland, OR with other offices in Milwaukie, OR and West Linn, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Eller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    9115 SW Oleson Rd Ste 205, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2420
  2. 2
    Pacific Foot and Ankle Clinic
    6542 SE Lake Rd Ste 102, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 659-6686
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    5499 Amy St, West Linn, OR 97068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 655-0775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Lauren Eller, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033642335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Eller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

