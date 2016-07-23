See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD

Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with University Medical Center Of Southern Nevada

Dr. Maxham works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maxham's Office Locations

    Southwest Medical Associates
    2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV Screening
Sickle Cell Disease
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
HIV Screening
Sickle Cell Disease
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Dr. Maxham seemed professional, and pleasant to me. I did not feel rushed at all. She asked me questions, and listened when I answered. She added a few things to my blood work to test, which I thought was good because she seemed thorough.
    Brett in Las Vegas, NV — Jul 23, 2016
    About Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326347154
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Medical Center Of Southern Nevada
    Internship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maxham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maxham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxham works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Maxham’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

