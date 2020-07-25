Dr. Lauren Paster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Paster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Paster, MD
Dr. Lauren Paster, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Randolph, NJ.
Dr. Paster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paster's Office Locations
-
1
Randolph Medical & Renal Associates P.A.121 Center Grove Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 361-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paster?
very good
About Dr. Lauren Paster, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1205135548
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paster accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paster works at
Dr. Paster has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.