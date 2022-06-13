Dr. Lauren Spring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Spring, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Stony Brook University Medical Center100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2990
- 2 169 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 632-8850
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I've had the unique perspective of being not a client but a supervisee of Lauren for several years. She embodies many of the attributes I hold high and I often model my own care of clients after her. I have nothing negative to say about her and would strongly recommend her as a physician and more so as an educator. I'm very fortunate I met her at the point in my career when I did and am very thankful for all she has done for me and many others over her life.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Spring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spring accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
