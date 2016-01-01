Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD
Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Margolies' Office Locations
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurie Margolies, MD
- Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770578379
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Griffin Hosp
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
