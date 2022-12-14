Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD
Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
-
1
Lavinia K. Chong, MD1401 Avocado Ave Ste 803, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Greater Newport Physicians
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chong’s treatment was prompt, painless and highly skilled. I am thrilled with the results and would not hesitate to recommend her.
About Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1588779227
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong speaks French and Spanish.
750 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
