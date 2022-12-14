Overview of Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD

Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chong works at Lavinia K. Chong, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.