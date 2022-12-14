See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (749)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD

Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Chong works at Lavinia K. Chong, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lavinia K. Chong, MD
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 803, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Scars
Age Spots
Aging Face
Acne Scars
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Greater Newport Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 750 ratings
    Patient Ratings (750)
    5 Star
    (717)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588779227
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lavinia Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chong works at Lavinia K. Chong, MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chong’s profile.

    750 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

